OCSO: Man leads deputies on dirt trail chase in stolen RV

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) —

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

The driver of a large RV reported stolen out of Crestview tried to ditch a pursuing deputy by dodging down dirt trails, but his getaway plans were ultimately foiled. 22-year old Jonathan Kendrick of Fort Walton Beach is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and operating a motor vehicle with no valid license. The Crestview Police Department is working a case involving a stolen 2008 RV. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the RV in the Fort Walton Beach area and followed as it headed north on Highway 85 south of Crestview around 5:30 p.m.







May 3rd. Deputies saw the RV turning onto Rattlesnake Bluff Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver not only kept going, he almost hit another vehicle as he passed it using the opposite lane. The RV then turned onto a dirt trail, sideswiping trees, breaking off the RV’s awning, and making multiple turns before hitting a tree and becoming disabled. Kendrick jumped out and took off, but the Deputy following behind was able to catch him and take him into custody. Kendrick denied stealing the RV and said he was trying to get away because he had an active warrant out of Escambia County. A passenger in the RV meantime said he had no idea it was stolen and was released without charges. The Crestview PD is investigating the stolen RV report.

LATEST HEADLINES: