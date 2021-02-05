OCSO: Man in stolen truck leads deputies on police chase while officials investigate suspicious fire at his home

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview area man is facing multiple felonies after leading Okaloosa County sheriff deputies on a chase in a stolen truck, ramming a patrol vehicle, and hitting two civilian vehicles while recklessly trying to escape.

23-year-old John Michael Spencer of Staff Road was captured after he ditched the truck off Rattlesnake Bluff Road and was chased down by deputies on foot. Meanwhile, Okaloosa County fire officials are also investigating a suspicious blaze at his home, which is next door to where the truck was stolen. Officials responded to the fire at about 3:15 p.m.

Spencer will be booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

