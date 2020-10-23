OCSO: Man charged with trafficking more than 450 grams of meth

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man was arrested after officers found him in possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, hundreds of pills of Alprazolam, and over 300 grams of marijuana.

Read the full press release below:

The ongoing group effort between regional law enforcement agencies to combat the use and

distribution of controlled substances resulted in the seizure today of more than 450 grams of

methamphetamine, hundreds of pills of Alprazolam, and over 300 grams of marijuana.

Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section, the Northwest

Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, along

with officers from the Gulf Breeze, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview Police Departments, executed a

narcotics search warrant today on Mimosa Avenue in Destin.

Inside the bedroom of 46-year old resident Michael Johnson they found a backpack with an amount of meth, marijuana, and Alprazolam indicative of narcotics distribution. Documents belonging to Johnson were also inside the backpack.

In a rear bedroom, they also discovered approximately 100 THC cartridges that didn’t bear the State of Florida Medical Marijuana logo and are believed to be from out of state.

According to the Medical Marijuana Registry, Johnson had a Medical Marijuana card, but it expired inAugust of 2018.

Johnson is charged with trafficking in more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession of

Alprazolam with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.