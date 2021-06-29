OCSO: Man charged with sexually assaulting young child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with sexually assaulting a child while she was in pre-school or kindergarten.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year old Justin Hammonds was arrested Monday on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12. OCSO Investigators say the acts took place in the Fort Walton Beach area between September 2016 and May 2017. The victim disclosed the acts during a forensic interview on May 27th, 2021.

The Gulf Coast Kid’s House in Pensacola provided their findings as indicators of sexual abuse. The sheriff’s office says attempts by OCSO investigators to interview Hammonds were unsuccessful.