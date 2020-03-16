OCSO: Man charged with aggravated assault, threats against deputies

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, threatening a public servant, and resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.

Sunday, March 15th, an OCSO deputy responded to a call of a reckless driver and a possible traffic crash. Terrence Rudder confronted the officer with a rifle, shouting slurred obscenities.

On further inspection, an OCSO deputy saw a car that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle parked on Lakeview Drive. The car had massive damage, which deputies say was consistent with a traffic crash involving a tree.

Deputies say a woman at the home said the vehicle belonged to her husband but he wasn’t home.

Soon after, Rudder approached the front door holding a rifle. Deputies says he was ” in a tactical, low ready position and taking a position of cover inside a doorway. “

While yelling at curses at deputies, he refused to follow orders to drop the weapon.

Eventually, he came out of the home without the rifle and was taken into custody.

While in the patrol car, he began hitting the window with his elbow and was removed to prevent damage. He continued to threaten the deputies, telling them he would kill them.

