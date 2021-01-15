OCSO: Man accused of tampering with evidence as deputies investigate suspicious death in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspicious death of 45-year-old Lauryn Marotto is under investigation and a warrant is out for 57-year old Bret Bay for allegedly tampering with evidence say the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Deputies responded to a missing person call and “indications of a possible death” around 7:20 a.m Wednesday on Pine Street, according to OCSO. Upon arrival, the deceased body of Marotto was found underneath bedding in the master bedroom by deputies say OCSO. There are plans to have an autopsy.

OCSO investigators say Bay lived at the trailer with Marotto and he as well as his white 1995 Isuzu station wagon are currently missing. Bay has gray hair, brown eyes, is 5’10”, and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Additional information will be released as warranted.