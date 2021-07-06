OCSO: Louisiana man dies after water rescue in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Lousiana man has died after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says he was pulled from the water in Destin Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a 9-1-1 call came in around 9:30 of a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico off 1011 Highway 98 East. Family members told deputies the man had gone into the water and they lost sight of him. He was found by rescuers and was pulled out of the water.

The sheriff’s office says life-saving attempts were made, but the man was later declared dead at a local hospital.

