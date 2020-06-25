OCSO looking for missing 56-year-old woman

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 56-year-old woman. 

Angela Gainer, a Shalimar resident, was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving a home on Warwick Drive. She was in a red Ford F-250 pickup truck. 

Gainer was last seen wearing a white, long sleeved shirt and Nike running shoes. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact OCSO or your local law enforcement agency. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories