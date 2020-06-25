OCSO looking for missing 56-year-old woman

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 56-year-old woman.
Angela Gainer, a Shalimar resident, was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving a home on Warwick Drive. She was in a red Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Gainer was last seen wearing a white, long sleeved shirt and Nike running shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact OCSO or your local law enforcement agency.
