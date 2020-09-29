OCSO: Local law firm employee charged with stealing more than $700,000

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — (Unedited press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

A Valparaiso woman who worked for a local law firm approximately ten years has been arrested on charges she stole more than $700,000 from her former employer.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Janice Porter on September 23rd for Fraud – more than $50,000 as well as three counts of Money Laundering.

Investigators say the thefts took place between May 2013 and March 2020.

The victim told the OCSO Porter had been entrusted to administer the law firm’s financial operating

account and all credit card accounts.

A forensic audit revealed a vast scheme by Porter to defraud the firm over a seven year timeframe

involving unauthorized payroll distributions, bank disbursements, credit card charges, and

disbursements, and totaling $730,356.19.

Porter admitted hiding the thefts until the amount because so large she could no longer conceal it.

