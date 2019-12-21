OCSO K-9 Kilo laid to rest after short battle with cancer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A retired Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was laid to rest Friday after a short battle with cancer. K-9 Kilo was laid to rest this morning with his handler, his former handler, and fellow unit mates at his side.

The sheriff’s office says Kilo’s career began in 2009 when he was rescued from a local animal shelter. He was trained by now-retired K-9 Sergeant, Bob Dudley, to be a narcotics detection canine. Kilo completed his training and obtained his certification through the United States Police Canine Association.

Kilo was assigned to the OCSO Crimes Unit with former handlers, Kenny Leavins (2009-2010) and DJ Fields (2010-2014) during his 5-year career with the Street Crimes Unit. The sheriff’s office says Kilo worked countless narcotic search warrants, helped with hundreds of drug-related arrests, and removed large amounts of illegal narcotics off the streets.

The sheriff’s office says Kilo was reassigned in 2014 to handler Mark Nucci as part of the canine team assigned to the School Resource Officer program.

Kilo retired to Mark and his family mid-2015 due to health issues.

The sheriff’s office says Mark noticed Kilo’s demeanor had changed a few weeks ago and took him to the vet. They were given news no one wants to hear. Kilo was diagnosed with cancer, an inoperable tumor in his lungs, and was given a short time to live. After watching Kilo struggle, Mark made the difficult decision to lay Kilo to rest.

Kilo was laid to rest at 11:30 am on December 12, 2019 during a small ceremony at Bluewater Bay Animal Hospital.

