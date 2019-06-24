OCSO identifies Dad’s Road murder victim

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE 6/24 : Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working to determine who is responsible for the murder of a Baker resident Sunday. The victim, found at a mobile home at 1775 Dad’s Road, has been identified as 54-year old Christopher Broxson of that address. Investigators say Broxson’s body was found around 6 p.m. and he is the victim of obvious foul play, says the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863- TIPS, EmeraldCoastCriimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at a home on Dad’s Road near Crestview.

Deputies received a 911 call of a man down shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

No additional details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.