OCSO investigating suspicious death in Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near a wooded lot in Destin.

Deputies were called to an area near 1021 U.S. Highway 98 around 9 a.m. after a 911 call in
reference to a dead body discovered nearby. Investigators on the scene say the body appears to have been there for a period of time. An autopsy is being scheduled to gather additional information and evidence.

Based on initial findings, the OCSO is treating the death as suspicious and will release more information at a later time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories