OCSO investigating report of man attempting to lure girls into van

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man attempting to lure two young girls into a van at a gas station.

An OCSO media release says a man tried to lure a teenage girl and her younger sister into the van at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened near a Circle K, 213 Racetrack Road, near Pryor Middle School, deputies said.

The teenage girl told deputies she saw a white male standing near an unmarked white utility van, appearing to coerce her and her sister inside. The girl told deputies the man had blonde hair and looked to be between thirty and forty years old.

The girls contacted their mother who called OCSO.

The sheriff’s office says it will update the public if any pertinent information is developed through the investigation.