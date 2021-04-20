OCSO investigating fatal shooting on Earl Street

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Earl Street around 11:30 Monday night.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the OCSO immediately at 850-651-7400. You can also share information anonymously through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Information leading to an arrest can result in a cash reward of up to $3000.