OCSO investigating after pedestrian hit and run in Destin

Unedited press release from OCSO:

The OCSO is investigating an apparent hit and run that critically injured a pedestrian in Destin around 11:30 last night.

A 9-1-1 call came in referencing a man in the roadway on Highway 98 in Destin near Opa Locka Lane.

Deputies found a man wearing shorts and no shirt on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStopper.com, or by the P3 Tips mobile application.

