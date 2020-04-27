OCSO investigates reported home invasion robbery by four armed men near Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that happened Sunday morning on Barrow Street.
According to OCSO, the victims say four men entered their apartment, ransacking it, and leaving with cash.
OCSO asks to contact them if you have any information at 850-651-7400 or @eccsTIPS.
