OCSO investigates reported home invasion robbery by four armed men near Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that happened Sunday morning on Barrow Street.

According to OCSO, the victims say four men entered their apartment, ransacking it, and leaving with cash.

We're investigating a reported #homeinvasion #robbery early this morning at 940 Barrow Street near FWB in which the victims say four armed men came into their apartment, ransacked it, and left with cash. Any info contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or @eccsTIPS. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FIVGzvO4fT — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) April 27, 2020

OCSO asks to contact them if you have any information at 850-651-7400 or @eccsTIPS.

