OCSO investigates fatality on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating the circumstances involving a fatality that took place around 2:30 Thursday morning on Highway 98 near the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Okaloosa Island.

The sheriff’s office says a man who had been traveling westbound in a car was in the roadway when first responders arrived. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews and will release additional details as they become available.