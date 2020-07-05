OCSO investigate suspicious death of homeless woman as homicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The body of a homeless woman was found on Hollywood Blvd. Sunday around 12:21 PM, say police.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say an individual discovered the deceased body. According to investigators, the death appeared to be suspicious and is; therefore, being treated as a homicide.
Full news release below:
An autopsy is to be scheduled. Additionally, more details are to be released when appropriate.
Police ask anyone with information to contact OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.
