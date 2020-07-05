OCSO investigate suspicious death of homeless woman as homicide

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The body of a homeless woman was found on Hollywood Blvd. Sunday around 12:21 PM, say police.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say an individual discovered the deceased body. According to investigators, the death appeared to be suspicious and is; therefore, being treated as a homicide.

Full news release below:

An autopsy is to be scheduled. Additionally, more details are to be released when appropriate.

Police ask anyone with information to contact OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories