OCSO: Intoxicated man fires gun inside home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Fort Walton Beach area man Tuesday morning after he armed himself with two handguns and fired shots into a bedroom where a family member had locked himself inside.

The man was not injured but one of the rounds went through the window and over the public right of way on Rickey Avenue.

41-year old John Terry of 151 Rickey Avenue is now charged with using a firearm while intoxicated, discharging a firearm over a public roadway, and firing a deadly missile into a dwelling.

Deputies were called to the townhome around 4:30 Tuesday morning in reference to shots fired. After knocking on the door Terry could be heard telling someone he was going to shoot whomever

was at his door. Some neighbors were evacuated for their safety. Terry refused to come out and deputies heard up to nine shots being fired inside the home. One round went through the drywall and into a neighbor’s garage.





Terry ultimately surrendered and came outside without incident around 5:13 a.m. Deputies found a .45 caliber Glock with a round chambered in Terry’s front pocket, along with three loaded .45 caliber Glock magazines.

LATEST STORIES