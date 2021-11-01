OCSO: Homeowner interrupts man trying to break into house with crowbar

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is facing multiple charges after breaking into two houses in the Shalimar area Monday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports

A Shalimar area homeowner spotted a young man dressed all in black trying to break into her Masters Boulevard home with a crowbar Monday morning.

Deputies say she startled him, and he ran away carrying two large bags. A short time later, another homeowner on Country Club Road found a man inside his home placing items in two large bags. The intruder fled outside then tried to break into a car at a neighbor’s house.

OCSO deputies and investigators, along with a K9 Unit, arrived. A perimeter was set up and deputies spotted the man coming out of another house. He ran from deputies but was taken into custody a short time later.

Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect, 22-year-old Spence Phillips of Fort Walton Beach, had changed clothes but was positively identified by the victims. Deputies found two large bags were found in nearby bushes.

Phillips is currently charged with home invasion robbery, two counts of burglary, resisting arrest without violence, and criminal mischief.