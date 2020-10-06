OCSO: Home intruders tie three men’s hands, beat two in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men had their hands tied and two were beaten by intruders this morning at a mobile home on Flamingo Road northeast of Crestview.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. One man said he was asleep when he woke up to two men hitting him and pointing a gun at him. Another says he was punched and hit with a metal pipe or bat. The third was not injured. The intruders tied the victims’ hands and stole cell phones and other items.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

