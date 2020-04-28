OCSO: Hit and run driver flees scene, found hiding under kayak

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office report they’ve arrested a hit and run driver who attempted to flee the scene but was found hiding under a kayak Monday afternoon.

27-year-old Holden Danjean hit a vehicle on Eglin Parkway while an OCSO investigator witnessed the crash. Danjean kept going as the investigator tried to stop him.

Holden Danjean

He fled down Old Ferry Road, then jumped out of his vehicle and ran towards the water.

Later, OCSO deputies found Danjean trying to hide underneath a kayak.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. OCSO say more charges are pending.

Additionally, Danjean is being investigated by the Shalimar Police Department for his alleged involvement with another hit and run traffic crash.

Thankfully, both crashes reportedly involved non-life threatening injuries.

