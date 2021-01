CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Livia Carr, 15, and Ryan Basilio, 17, went missing January 25, from the HOPE House in Crestview.

Anyone with information or might have seen these two, call OCSO at 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 863-TIPS.