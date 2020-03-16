OCSO has new grant to help stop speeding and aggressive drivers

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office (OCSO) say they have a crackdown campaign thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

According to the OCSO, they responded to 6,287 crashes in 2018, 6,053 in 2017, and 5,623 in 2016. They say they are above the pace for 2020 right now.

Since 2016, OCSO has had 113 fatalities and 5,871 injuries with traffic crashes.

The department plans to use the funds for the Crackdown Campaign going on from March 9 until September 30. OCSO will conduct high visibility patrols and traffic enforcement in various hot spots around the county in an effort to boost traffic safety and also educate the public.

