OCSO: Georgia man injured after diving off pontoon boat at Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about the dangers of diving in shallow areas after a Georgia man was injured Saturday at Crab Island in Destin.

The OCSO says a 40-year-old man was pulled from the water after diving off a pontoon boat and hitting his head on the bottom Crab Island around 1 p.m.

Two men quickly pulled him from the water and began CPR, according to the OCSO. The man said he could not feel his arms before losing consciousness.

The man was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. His status is unknown.

The OCSO shared these safety tips from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons to make sure swimmers stay safe:

Never dive into shallow water. Always inspect the depth of the water to make sure it is deep enough for diving.

If you have any doubt, enter feet first always.

Never dive into above-ground pools.

Do not drink alcohol before or during swimming, diving, or boating. Alcohol affects balance, coordination, and judgment.

