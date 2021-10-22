OCSO: Fugitive found with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and heroin, plus stolen gun

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach fugitive is now in the Okaloosa County Jail after members of the U.S. Marshals Office Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Okaloosa Island Thursday night, Oct. 22.

46-year old Thomas Obregon was wanted on an order revoking bond and failure to appear for a felony drug trafficking charge. Obregon was spotted at about 10 p.m. Thursday pulling into a motel on Miracle Strip Parkway in a black Dodge Charger. He initially refused to exit the car despite being blocked in by law enforcement vehicles.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Once in custody, his car was searched and task force members found 319 grams of fentanyl, almost 231 grams of heroin, and a stolen handgun. They also found methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Obregon is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (five previous felony convictions), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest without violence.