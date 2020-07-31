OCSO: Fourth suspect arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries, stolen firearm in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The fourth suspect linked to a string of car burglaries, including the theft of a firearm at a Destin Condominium Complex was arrested Thursday night.

Police say Rozelle Payton, 18-years-old, of Fort Walton Beach had warrants for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest stemming from an incident July 29th at Islanders Condominiums on Gulf Shore Drive.

In that same night, deputies arrested three suspects in connection with a car burglary and theft of a firearm; 15-year-old Tremell Gilbert, 13-year-old Keelee Christensen, and 20-year-old Jalen Taylor.

However, Payton ran from the scene and wasn’t captured until Thursday night before 10 PM during a traffic stop on Harbor Blvd. Payton was the passenger.

Deputies say they found an unholstered .38 special revolver matching the description of

the gun stolen during the June 29th car burglaries within Payton’s reach.

Police say Payton was arrested on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon. He was also served the warrants for armed car burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Jonathan Yates, was charged with driving with a suspended

license.

LATEST STORIES: