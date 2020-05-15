OCSO: Fort Walton Beach man crashes into pool wall, charged with DUI

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was charged with a DUI after crashing his truck into a pool wall at a condo on Thursday at 1 a.m., causing damages that may be worth thousands.

According to OCSO, when asked to take a field sobriety test for impaired driving or provide a breath sample 24-year old Travis Brady refused.

Witnesses confirmed that Brady was behind he wheel of the truck when it plummeted into the pool wall of a condo on 2708 Scenic Highway 98.

Deputies say Brady nearly plunged into the water from impact as surveillance camera captured the crash.

According to a deputy on scene, Brady admitted he was drunk in a comment the deputy heard. Brady was charged with driving under the influence.

LATEST STORIES: