OCSO: Fort Walton Beach man crashes into pool wall, charged with DUI

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was charged with a DUI after crashing his truck into a pool wall at a condo on Thursday at 1 a.m., causing damages that may be worth thousands.

According to OCSO, when asked to take a field sobriety test for impaired driving or provide a breath sample 24-year old Travis Brady refused.

Witnesses confirmed that Brady was behind he wheel of the truck when it plummeted into the pool wall of a condo on 2708 Scenic Highway 98.

Deputies say Brady nearly plunged into the water from impact as surveillance camera captured the crash.

According to a deputy on scene, Brady admitted he was drunk in a comment the deputy heard. Brady was charged with driving under the influence.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories