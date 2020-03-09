OCSO: Fort Walton Beach man charged with manslaughter, accused of contributing to drug overdose of woman

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is charged with manslaughter after he failed to get a woman medical attention after she suffered from a fatal drug overdose.

Back in 2019 on June 30th, 39-year-old Albert Diaz and 28-year-old Grace Morales left the Bric A Bac Club in Destin around 3:20 a.m. to “do a couple of lines,” according to investigators.

Later, Morales died from “multiple drug intoxication,” having taken Fentanyl and Ethanol.

OCSO says Diaz displayed “culpable negligence” to the victim. Two witnesses say Diaz called them, one saying that they were told by Dias that the victim “won’t wake up.” The other says Diaz called them on multiple occasions asking to be picked up. These calls were made 50 minutes before he decided to call the police.

Diaz told investigators he didn’t remember making any other calls before calling 911.

“By not seeking medical aid for 61 minutes or more after observing the victim on the floor, he displayed gross and flagrant disregard for her safety and should have reasonably known his conduct was likely to cause death or great bodily harm,” says investigators.

Diaz is now in the Okaloosa County Jail.

