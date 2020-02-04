OCSO: Florida man arrested trying to steal truck outside hibachi restaurant

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man is facing five felonies after deputies say he tried to steal a truck at knife-point outside a hibachi restaurant Monday.

According to a press release by the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi on John Sims Parkway around 7 p.m. A man at the scene told OCSO that Chaplin had demanded his keys and tried to hit him with what turned out to be a hunting knife.

OCSO says Chaplin then ran into a nearby unlocked truck, said he had a gun, and refused to come out. Chaplin was arrested by a K9 officer as deputies attempted to talk him out of the truck.

Chaplin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, and resisting arrest.

No firearm was found, but deputies confiscated a hunting knife with a five-inch blade.







