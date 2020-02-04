OCSO: Florida man arrested trying to steal truck outside hibachi restaurant

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shawn Clifford Chaplin

Niceville man who attempted to steal a truck at knife-point

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man is facing five felonies after deputies say he tried to steal a truck at knife-point outside a hibachi restaurant Monday.

According to a press release by the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi on John Sims Parkway around 7 p.m. A man at the scene told OCSO that Chaplin had demanded his keys and tried to hit him with what turned out to be a hunting knife.

OCSO says Chaplin then ran into a nearby unlocked truck, said he had a gun, and refused to come out. Chaplin was arrested by a K9 officer as deputies attempted to talk him out of the truck.

Chaplin is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, and resisting arrest.
No firearm was found, but deputies confiscated a hunting knife with a five-inch blade.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories