OCSO: Florida man arrested on sexual battery charges

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s sent the following release Monday.

OCSO News Release: A Crestview man has been arrested on charges he sexually molested two young girls under the age of twelve. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 46-year old James Daniel Hughes of Auburn Road with sexual battery on a victim under the age of twelve, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation with a child, and displaying obscene materials to a minor. One victim says the abuse took place in 2011. Another says she was molested between 2016 and 2020. The second victim also told investigators Hughes would show her pictures and videos of his genitals, nude adult females, and sexual activity. Anyone with additional information on Hughes is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.

