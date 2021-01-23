OCSO: Five in custody after home robbery in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says five men are in custody after a home robbery in Destin early Friday morning.

Nigel Fryer, Savion Reed, Cordell Rudolph, Jadarrell Sampson, and Brendon Scarver robbed a house on Harbor lane around 12:20 in the morning on Friday. The five men escaped with a safe with coins, jewelry, and high end watches valued at $25,000.

Jadarrel Sampson

Brendon Scarver

Nigel Frye

Savion Reed

Cordell Rudolph

The victim spotted a silver sedan with tinted windows in the area on the day of the robbery and the previous day.

A deputy saw two of the suspects matching the victim’s description and linked a matching shoe print to one of them.

An OCSO Corporal observed the suspect vehicle fleeing across Okaloosa Island and stopped it before it reached Fort Walton Beach. Inside the vehicle were Fryer, Scarver, and Rudolph who were arrested on scene as well as the safe that was stolen from the house. Reed and Sampson were arrested by the deputy that matched the foot print.

All five are charged with burglary and grand theft.