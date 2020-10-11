OCSO: Drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Sunday morning that a 19-year-old visiting from Illinois died after getting caught in a rip current.

Double red flags will continue to fly throughout Sunday in Destin.

⚠️#drowning A19-year old visitor from Illinois lost his life in the rough waters off Destin Saturday after being caught in a riptide. Double red flags continue today. Please, stay out of the Gulf. ⭐️⚠️ #HurricaneDelta2020 pic.twitter.com/kYCMBrnBvj — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) October 11, 2020

