OCSO: Drowning in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Sunday morning that a 19-year-old visiting from Illinois died after getting caught in a rip current.
Double red flags will continue to fly throughout Sunday in Destin.
