OCSO: Drowning in Destin

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Sunday morning that a 19-year-old visiting from Illinois died after getting caught in a rip current.

Double red flags will continue to fly throughout Sunday in Destin.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories