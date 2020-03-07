OCSO: Destin man struck and killed crossing Highway 98

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man OCSO believes to be in his mid-twenties was struck and killed while trying to cross Highway 98 in Destin Friday night.

OCSO says the driver was heading eastbound when the man, not a crosswalk, stepped in front of her vehicle trying to get onto the other side of the highway.

Deputies exclaim there were multiple witnesses to the accident.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

