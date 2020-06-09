OCSO: Destin CVS robbery suspect demands narcotics, flees on foot

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning CVS robbery.

The sheriff’s office says at 9 a.m. Monday, a man walked into the CVS at 797 Harbor Boulevard in Destin and demanded narcotics.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a medical mask with sunglasses and a hat.

Deputies say he left on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

