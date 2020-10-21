OCSO needs help to identify suspects after Destin convenience store robbed at gunpoint

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say a convenience store in Destin was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Read the full press release:
A Destin business was robbed at gunpoint early this morning and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s
Office is working to identify the two men responsible.
Deputies were called to the Texaco store at 201 Harbor Boulevard shortly before one a.m. after
receiving a call of an armed robbery.
The clerk says the two men came in and one approached the counter with a gun, demanding money.
They got some cash before running out the door and heading west.
Both suspects are described as short, slim black males between the ages of twenty and twenty-five.
They also both wore a mask, baseball cap, and gloves.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast
Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile
application.
LATEST STORIES:
- South Alabama cuts Spring Break holiday from 2021 calendar
- Texas sheriff offers to help celebrities leave the U.S. if Trump wins re-election
- Ball drive promotes active children during pandemic
- More details released about Texas woman who died of COVID-19 while on Spirit flight
- Border hospitals running out of room with ‘tsunami’ of new COVID-19 patients