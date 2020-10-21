OCSO needs help to identify suspects after Destin convenience store robbed at gunpoint

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say a convenience store in Destin was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Read the full press release:

A Destin business was robbed at gunpoint early this morning and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s

Office is working to identify the two men responsible.

Deputies were called to the Texaco store at 201 Harbor Boulevard shortly before one a.m. after

receiving a call of an armed robbery.

The clerk says the two men came in and one approached the counter with a gun, demanding money.

They got some cash before running out the door and heading west.

Both suspects are described as short, slim black males between the ages of twenty and twenty-five.

They also both wore a mask, baseball cap, and gloves.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast

Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile

application.

