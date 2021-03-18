OCSO: Deputies searching for suspect who they say shot, killed man in work truck

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Vincent Lane Wednesday evening and asking the public for any information in reference to photos of a suspect in the homicide.







The victim has been identified as 48-year old Earnest Riggs Jr. of the Fort Walton Beach

area.

Multiple 911 calls were received around 7 p.m. Wednesday from residents in the neighborhood reporting the sounds of gunfire and/or that a man had been shot. Responding Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the Riggs inside a Chevrolet rental work truck parked in the street. Two workers who had been in the truck during the shooting stayed on scene, while two others had fled.

Investigators say residents told them the man in black pictured above had been walking around in the area for an hour or more before the shooting took place. Riggs had reportedly been in that location because someone was inquiring about a bid on concrete work.

Anyone with information on the person shown above or the shooting is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-641-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile application.