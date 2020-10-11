OCSO: Deputies search for wanted felon with battery, child abuse charges

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted on charges of Battery by Strangulation Domestic Violence and Child Abuse.

Deputies describe 45-year-old Michael Loy Pechacek as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s reported to be 5’11 and 170 lbs, last seen wearing a maroon shirt and tan shorts.

They say Pechacek may be traveling on foot as he fled s residence on Barberee Drive near Crestview Sunday morning.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories