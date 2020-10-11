OCSO: Deputies search for wanted felon with battery, child abuse charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted on charges of Battery by Strangulation Domestic Violence and Child Abuse.
Deputies describe 45-year-old Michael Loy Pechacek as a White male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s reported to be 5’11 and 170 lbs, last seen wearing a maroon shirt and tan shorts.
They say Pechacek may be traveling on foot as he fled s residence on Barberee Drive near Crestview Sunday morning.
