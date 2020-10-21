OCSO: Deputies rescue residents from fire at townhomes

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say deputies saved townhome residents from an overnight fire.
Deputies say the fire broke out at two units on Keystone Road in Florosa. Many fire departments arrived on scene to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
As a result of the fire, the two units are uninhabitable. The State Fire Marshals Office has an open investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile’s 4th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta raises more than $20,000 for local Ronald McDonald Charities
- Alabama woman arrested for using cocaine, other drugs while pregnant
- PPD’s newest K9 is named to honor the fallen
- Florida man accused of punching McDonald’s customer, threatening manager with cleaver
- Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce