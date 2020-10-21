OCSO: Deputies rescue residents from fire at townhomes

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say deputies saved townhome residents from an overnight fire.

Deputies say the fire broke out at two units on Keystone Road in Florosa. Many fire departments arrived on scene to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

As a result of the fire, the two units are uninhabitable. The State Fire Marshals Office has an open investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

