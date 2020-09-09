OCSO: Deputies catch burglar moving off-road vehicles inside Crestview business

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman faces felony charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught her inside a Crestview business, starting up and moving multiple off-road vehicles.

25-year-old Haley Bowen is charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Deputies responded to an alarm shortly after midnight at Hall’s Motorsports, 655 James Lee Boulevard.

The owner called and relayed that his security cameras showed Bowen coming through the front door, walking through different offices, and getting into different off-road vehicles.

Bowen, who deputies say was argumentative and somewhat combative, told deputies she went in to just look around. The front door appeared to have been pried open.

LATEST STORIES