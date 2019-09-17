OCSO deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies seized approximately 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and 87 grams of heroin during a search warrant Monday afternoon at a Destin condominium.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year old Stephannie Nicole MacNew of Fort Walton Beach is charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office says deputies went to the condo at 4201 Indian Bayou Trail and found a grocery bag on a nightstand in the master bedroom. Inside were two gallon-sized Ziploc bags of meth and a gallon-sized plastic bag of heroin. Packaging materials and digital scales were also found in the home.

The OCSO says they learned MacNew was using the condo to store, package, and distribute narcotics. A lease agreement with her name and other identifying documents were found inside, says the sheriff’s office.