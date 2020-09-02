OCSO: Crestview man sexually abused child, threatened to kill mother if she told

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Crestview man with sexually battering a child under the age of 12 between 2009 and 2013.

55-year old Larry Miller, who denies the allegations, was arrested Aug. 31. The victim says she was molested on multiple occasions, from the time she was 6 years old until she turned 10. She was able to describe multiple locations where the abuse took place.

Forensic interviews resulted in positive findings for sexual abuse – battery, molestation, and exploitation. The victim relayed to investigators that Miller told her not to tell anyone or he would kill her mother.

