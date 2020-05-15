OCSO: Crestview man says he was chased, shot at after failed drug deal

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man called 911 Thursday morning to report an angry friend was following his truck and shooting at him due to a failed drug deal.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were told two men in a red Ford truck were chasing and
shooting at the victim’s white truck.

An OCSO Sergeant spotted both vehicles westbound on Highway 90 and attempted a traffic stop.
After a chase down multiple streets, the suspects’ were pursued to a dead end on GMC Lane. The driver jumped out and ran. The front seat passenger remained and was taken into custody.
26-year old Michael White Jr. of Crestview is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly
weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon.

Deputies also made contact with the victim, 34-year old Danny Mason, who had a deep laceration to
the face. He says he had been asleep in his truck at White’s residence on Woodland Street around 4 a.m. when White pulled him out and began beating him with a handgun. Mason got back into his vehicle and took off, but says White fired a gun at him from the porch, then got into the red Ford with another man.

A chase ensued, with multiple shots fired. Mason told deputies White was upset over a failed drug deal the day before.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are forthcoming.

