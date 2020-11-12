OCSO: Crestview man arrested on drugs, gun possession

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a 29-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop led to officers finding drugs and a gun Tuesday at 2 a.m.

Frank Freeman III was stopped on Ferdon Boulevard due to an expired license tag. According to OCSO, a query through the state of Alabama showed Freeman’s Alabama driver’s license was revoked in May 2018.

A Crestview Police Department K9 became alert when near Freeman’s car and a search uncovered a loaded handgun in the driver door pocket, a loaded AR-15 style pistol with a selector switch for full-automatic, 2 grams of heroin, meth, marijuana, and a scale with meth residue — all according to deputies.

Freeman is to be charged for possession of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a full-automatic firearm, two counts of possession of a concealed firearm without a license, driving with a revoked driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

