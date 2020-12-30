OCSO: Crestview man arrested for assaulting man with deadly weapon in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies say a Crestview man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person 65 years of age or older on Bill Lundy Road Wednesday night.

Deputies say 47-year old Temuchin Frank Tillman called 9-1-1 around 8 p.m. to request an ambulance for someone with a head injury. He confessed to hitting a 70-year-old man in the head with a stick.

Tillman then told 9-1-1 that he was going to take the victim to a medical center for care. Deputies came across his vehicle on Highway 85 and found the victim to have massive head trauma. So, he was transported by helicopter to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to deputies, a witness stated that Tillman had been arguing with the victim because the victim threatened to have him arrested if he didn’t leave the residence.

