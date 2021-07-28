OCSO: Crestview man arrested after repeatedly molesting child

CRESTVIEW, Ala. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigation ended with a Crestview man charged with molesting a child on numerous occasions.

36-year-old Brandon Dykes was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, four counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, six counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

OCSO investigators found evidence of the crimes during a search warrant executed on two of Dykes’ cell phones and say the molestations took place between February 2017 and June 2021.

