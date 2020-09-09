OCSO: Couple charged for running drug house

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest efforts by the Multi-Agency Drug Task Force to put local drug dealers out of business resulted in two people being charged with operating a nuisance structure for drug activity, a third-degree felony.

DTF members executed a narcotics search warrant September 8th at 910 Judson Street near Fort

Walton Beach.

They found multiple needles, plastic baggies, and a powdery residue that tested positive for heroin in the bedroom of 27-year old Parker Garea and 39-year old Andrea Flanders. The pair is charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

Three others, 30-year old Rose Howard, 28-year old Zackery Brunson, and 33-year old Sarah Browder are charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has responded to or created 68 calls for service at the Judson

Street residence since Jan. 1, including for narcotics violations, recovery of stolen property, and recovery of stolen vehicles. In fact, this was the second narcotics search warrant executed at that address in the last three months.

The DTF arrested four individuals on drug charges there in June.

The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force is a partnership of the OCSO, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and Crestview Police Department, focusing on combatting illegal drug activity in our community.

If you have information in regards to a suspected drug house or drug dealing in your neighborhood, call the OCSO at 850.651.7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.

LATEST STORIES