OCSO: Cell phone store manager arrested for accessing customer’s sexually explicit photos

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a cellular phone company store manager on charges he accessed and copied sexually explicit photographs or videos from a customer’s cell phone.

37-year old Christopher Allen Freeman of Fort Walton Beach is charged with three counts of sexually cyberstalking another person, three counts of accessing an electronic device without authority, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. One of the victims, a national television personality, says she learned Freeman had shared three sexually explicit videos portraying her with her boyfriend, with another store employee in January 2020 via Facebook Messenger.

OCSO Investigators say the videos had been accessed and copied by Freeman after the victim’s boyfriend took his cell phone into the store for an upgrade, without his knowledge or permission. A search warrant of Freeman’s Facebook account revealed he also sent the same videos to two of his friends via Facebook Messenger in May 2019.

During the course of the investigation, sexually explicit images of multiple adult females were discovered on Freeman’s phone. Investigators say an unknown number may have also been copied without permission by Freeman, either through airdropping them or recording them directly onto his phone, after the person had gone into the store for service.

“We want to make the public aware that images they think are private on their cell phones are able to be accessed and potentially copied and shared when you unlock your phone and hand it over for upgrades or other services. This could leave an individual open to the potential for anything from embarrassment and bullying to exploitation and extortion,” said OCSO Investigator Michael Hogan.

