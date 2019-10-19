OCSO arrests man for June murder in Baker

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a Baker area resident outside his home in June.

23-year old Emanuel Lamar Colley of 1775 Dad’s Road was picked up Friday in Santa Rosa County and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail on an OCSO warrant for murder.

Colley is accused of killing 54-year old Christopher Broxson June 23.

Broxson was found on his front porch at the same address with a laceration to his neck and a stab wound to his chest.

At the scene deputies noted Colley, who was living in an RV on the property, was acting erratically. He said he had been taking a shower at the time. His DNA was found on a wet towel near the victim, as well as a beer can. A combination of Colley’s and Broxson’s blood was also found on Colley’s shorts.





