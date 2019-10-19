1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

OCSO arrests man for June murder in Baker

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a Baker area resident outside his home in June.

23-year old Emanuel Lamar Colley of 1775 Dad’s Road was picked up Friday in Santa Rosa County and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail on an OCSO warrant for murder.

Colley is accused of killing 54-year old Christopher Broxson June 23.
Broxson was found on his front porch at the same address with a laceration to his neck and a stab wound to his chest.

At the scene deputies noted Colley, who was living in an RV on the property, was acting erratically. He said he had been taking a shower at the time. His DNA was found on a wet towel near the victim, as well as a beer can. A combination of Colley’s and Broxson’s blood was also found on Colley’s shorts.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a Baker area resident outside…

Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories