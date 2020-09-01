OCSO: Arrest made, items recovered in unarmed home invasion robbery

RELEASE FROM THE OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who kicked in an acquaintance’s front door, choked her unconscious, and stole her purse tried to make an escape, but is now in the Okaloosa County jail on multiple charges.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 32-year old Brandon Miree, no known address, with home invasion robbery without a weapon, false imprisonment, battery, criminal mischief, trespassing, and driving with a suspended license.

The victim says she was asleep at her home on Beverly Street around 8:35 a.m. August 31st when Miree arrived and began banging on her door and yelling. He kicked in the front door and took her cell phone as she tried to call law enforcement for help. The victim says he hit her repeatedly, slammed her on the ground, and choked her twice, once to the point she lost consciousness.

Miree rifled through her belongings and stole her purse, cell phone, and a bottle of whiskey.

The victim was able to run out the front door.

Miree left the scene on a moped, heading down a nearby wooded trail.

OCSO deputies took him into custody when he returned to the victim’s residence and was captured

coming out of the home. They also recovered the victim’s stolen property from the wooded trail.

